Cervical health is a necessity year round, but January is designated as cervical health awareness month to remind women to take the proper prevention steps to help avoid cancer.
According to the National Cervical Cancer Coalition, more than 13,000 women in the United State are diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer each year.
Dr. Padma Veligati, a Mosaic Life Care obstetrician-gynecologist, said almost 80% of cervical cancers can be prevented with screenings and the HPV vaccine. Human papillomavirus is a common infection spread through sexual activity and causes almost all cases of cervical cancer.
Veligati said cervical cancer is not as common as other cancers, but it has a slow progression through several pre-cancer changes that makes it easily preventable.
“We have screenings for pre-cancer changes of the cervix, but a lot of women still don’t utilize that and that’s why we have a lot of deaths from it,” Veligati said.
The cancer has a 10- to 15-year window before it turns into full-on cancer, and Veligati said medical professionals can catch it in that window with adequate screening.
How often a woman should see her gynecologist has been a controversial topic over the years, but Veligati said even if you’re not getting a Pap smear, a women should see her doctor once a year.
“Now with the newer tests and newer research, there isn’t the necessity to get a Pap smear every year and it’s still effective when it’s done every three to five years,” Veligati said.
Veligati advises that the best time for both men and women to get the HPV vaccine is ages 11 and 12, but you can still get it until age 45.
“It’s more important for girls, but it’s also been approved for treatment of boys because it has shown to help decrease penile cancer and genital warts,” Veligati said.
The guidelines for most women regarding Pap smears are to start them at 21 and get one every three years until 30. After 30 until age 65, it’s recommended every three to five years depending on the type of Pap smear.