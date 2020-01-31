Students at Missouri Western will get to see President Matthew Wilson in a whole new light across campus, as he touts his new golf cart, dubbed the presidential limo.
The vehicle was unveiled Friday morning at the Griffon Indoor Sports Complex and was purchased through community and business donations from Gray Manufacturing, ProServ, E.L. Crawford Construction Inc. and Sunshine Electronic Display Corporation.
“When I started last semester, one of the things that I did was I would go out and I would commandeer the golf cart from admissions. … I would stop and take students from point A to point B. I kind of became the campus Uber,” Wilson said. “It was a great way for me to introduce myself to students and for it was great for them to save time going in between classes, particularly on cold days.”
Wilson said he tries to carve out at least an hour each week to ferry students to and from classes, giving him the opportunity to chat with each person or group while also learning about their dreams and aspirations, and sometimes even their challenges.
During their drive, Wilson provides each student with a card with his personal phone number, emphasizing the idea that he’s there to help.
“One of the things that makes us special is the family environment,” he said. “And this is something that family would do. So it's really a fun thing.”
The unveiling had sponsors and business partners join Wilson on a ride through the indoor sports complex, where they eventually crossed through a ribbon held by students.
Lacy McGuire, a freshman at the university, said such a service shows that the president of Missouri Western cares about the students’ success.
“It definitely builds my confidence and reassures me that we’re going to make it through this together,” she said. “If I need anything, if I have any questions or any doubts, I can definitely come to his door and he’s going to help me with anything I need help with.”
Wilson also met with a Patrick Mahomes supporter during the event and shared his enthusiasm for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl efforts in Miami.
“You know the fact that the Chiefs started their Super Bowl run here on the campus of Missouri Western has really helped us double down on excitement,” he said. “Go Chiefs, and go Griffs!”