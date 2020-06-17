South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, a white man, has been stopped by police while driving and never felt a moment’s fear. His home-state colleague, Sen. Tim Scott, an African-American, has been stopped five times while driving in Washington, and he experienced those incidents in a different way.
This difference, anxiety in police interactions according to skin color, stood at the heart of a hearing Graham chaired on Capitol Hill on Tuesday afternoon.
“Virtually every black man in America feels like if they get stopped by the cop, it’s a traumatic experience,” Graham said in opening the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on police use of force.
It took place in the aftermath of the videotaped death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers. After the hearing had been announced last week, another high-profile death, of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta, touched off more concerns about lethal tactics used by law enforcement.
“We want police officers to protect themselves and to protect us, but Mr. Floyd died for a $20 bill,” Graham said. “He was in handcuffs. He wasn’t threatening anybody. How you go from that to dead is just amazing.”
The hearing stood as just one part of a day in Washington dedicated to addressing the calls for policing reform.
Scott is set to offer legislation today, a list of reforms that the Senate Republican Conference has embraced. Democrats in the Senate have their own ideas, and House Democrats have offered a proposal.
Down Pennsylvania Avenue, President Trump put forth an executive order speaking to the issue.
At the Senate hearing, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican committee member, questioned Doug Logan Jr., a minister and president of Grimké Seminary, about police building relationships in Camden, New Jersey.
“You talk about asking police to fix ‘upstream problems,’ your words. Could you just talk to us a little bit about your experience as a pastor, what you mean by upstream problems,” Hawley said.
Logan said police are called upon to do too many things, like social work.
“If my plumbing backs up, I’m not going to call an electrician, because he’s probably going to mess up my plumbing,” he said. “When we put so much on police, that’s why the system is messed up, because they shouldn’t have to do that.”
Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican, earlier on Tuesday praised Trump for framing police work in the context of dealing with mental health, addiction and homelessness. Blunt noted that Missouri has been a pilot state in treating mental health in the same manner as physical health.
“Some of the big advocates have become our police departments,” he said, noting that federal health statistics show that in states like Missouri, time spent in jail is 60% less than it would be otherwise. “Normally, when people are picked up, they go somewhere more appropriate for the problem they’re dealing with than jail or court.”
In a White House ceremony, President Trump signed an executive order on policing reforms, promising federal grants to expand law enforcement training, ban chokeholds unless an officer’s life is in danger, develop less lethal weapons and share information between agencies about unfit personnel.
“Americans want law and order. They demand law and order. They may not say it, they may not be talking about it, but that’s what they want,” Trump said.
Though accused by protesters and political opponents as being one who spawns racial discord, the president said, “What’s needed now is not more stoking of fear and division. We need to bring law enforcement and communities closer together, not to drive them apart.”
Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, a Democrat, said on the Senate floor Tuesday that lawmakers should appeal to law enforcement to make the system better.
“It’s our job here, with this bill, to move forward and say to the good police, thank you for serving us, now join us in making sure we don’t have bad police,” Durbin said. “In your ranks, you know the people who cannot be trusted with their badge and gun to use it responsibly.”