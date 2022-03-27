Preparing for turkey season

Turkey season is less than a month away, and now is the time to start buying permits.
"There are multiple ways to get one, and you must have one to hunt," said Anthony Maupin, Missouri Department of Conservation agent. "One way is to go through the MO hunting mobile app or go to MDC.gov and fill out the permit section."
Local vendors such as Walmart, gas stations or tackle shops may also have permits available to purchase. For ages 6-15, a permit will cost $8.50, and anyone over 16 will have to pay $17.
"The best thing to get is get prepared by scouting," Maupin said. "If you have never turkey hunted before, you can be very discouraged pretty quickly if you go in the morning and there is no gobbling."
The more time spent learning the property, how weather affects the area and where they like to feed will all help make for a better chance of bringing home a turkey.
"While weather doesn't play a huge role, if it's really windy or rainy, you might have a hard time hunting in general," Maupin said. "As long as the birds are active, you'll have some luck."
This is where having a near-perfect turkey call may come in handy.
"Honestly, YouTube's probably a good place for beginners where they can watch a video and just kind of hear the cadence of a turkey call," Maupin said. "Practice trying to match that exact cadence."
Maupin suggests investing in a push button or box call to start, which are simple to use.
"Next use a slate call once you get some experience and then a mouth call," Maupin said. "Those take a bit of practice to understand how to push air through those mouth calls to make them work, but the best thing to do is go with a call that is easiest for the individual user."
Turkey seasons opens up to ages 6-15 on April 9-10 one hour before sunrise and through sunset. One male turkey or turkey with a visible beard is this year's limit, and if a bird is taken during youth season, a second one can not be harvested until April 25. Regular spring turkey hunting season will begin on April 18 and continue through May 8.
Buchanan County offers many areas to hunt, including Agency, Bee Creek, Belcher Branch Lake, Bluffwoods, Dupree Memorial, Kneib Memorial, Pigeon Hill and Sunbridge Hills.
