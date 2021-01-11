It’s time to begin tax preparation ahead of the April 15 deadline, and InterServ is helping out individuals 60 and older with their taxes, free of charge.
The organization has offered the service for 40 years, but things will look different this go around as InterServ volunteers won’t be meeting with clients face-to-face.
Laraine Jones is the volunteer services director at InterServ. She said they normally help about 800 individuals with their taxes annually, but the numbers could be greater this year.
“We're asking clients to call (816-558-3420) for an appointment,” Jones said. “Because we don't want 700 people dropping off everything at one time.”
The mailbox to drop items is located at the Calvin Center at 1412 N. Third St. A big envelope with the submitter's name, address and phone number should contain either federal and state income tax information or property tax credit and rent rebate paperwork.
“Because we're not seeing folks in person, we need a copy of their driver's license and their Social Security card for themselves and each member of the family that they're working for,” Jones said.
InterServ officials estimate that their tax consultation volunteers will need at least seven days to prepare and process the documents.
“We follow (Internal Revenue Service) rules and regulations, our volunteers have been trained by the IRS to do federal and state income taxes,” Jones said.
The tax counseling program kicked off on Jan. 6, which is a little earlier than normal. Obviously as April 15 approaches the volunteers will become busier, which is why interested parties are encouraged to contact InterServ sooner than later.
The property tax credit and rent rebate program is a little different than the tax help.
“We have another set of our trained volunteers to help people process getting a kickback, if you will, from the state of Missouri for people who pay taxes to the state for their personal property taxes or their real estate taxes,” Jones said.
Those trained volunteers also can help with rent rebate for those who qualify. They normally have a statement from their landlord if they qualify that says how much rent they paid.