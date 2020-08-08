Preparing kids for the upcoming school year will look a little different this fall whether children are enrolled in virtual learning or in-person classes.
“A lot of great data came out during spring when school rapidly transitioned to remote learning,” Dr. Jennifer Schuster, Pediatrics Infectious Specialist at Children’s Mercy Kansas City, said. “I think kids are aware that the world is very different right now.”
This summer has given families the opportunity to practice new guidelines such as wearing a mask, frequently washing hands and practicing social distancing.
“Being open and honest with your children in a common way, but still forthcoming, is really important,” Schuster said. “Just like you take your backpack every day, now you will be taking your mask.”
Schuster suggests giving your kid an option of what color mask to wear. This strategy allows for kids to still have fun and be independent while following rules.
Now also is a good time to start establishing a schedule. Practicing getting to bed at the same time every night, packing lunch, and setting out clothes for the next day can help ease the transition for all ages.
“Children model their parent’s behavior,” Schuster said. “So we encourage parents to set a great example by displaying mask-wearing and hand hygiene.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Preventin now recommends everyone over the age of 2 to wear a mask when social distancing is not an option.