St. Joseph will host the Division II women’s basketball Elite Eight in 2023 and 2024 for the first time in more than a decade.
The St. Joseph Sports Commission is already preparing, and the anticipation of a home playoff game is only increasing with how well the Missouri Western State University women are playing this year.
The Griffons’ return to the Elite Eight this season is reminiscent of the first few times the national championship came to Civic Arena, said Brett Esely, director of Development and Sports Commission for the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“The fact that we’ve already begun planning for the ‘23 championship and the ‘24 championship, and the fact that the hometown university is back on that level of being able to reach the championship ... it’s great that they have a team that is able to compete at this level,” he said.
Having hosted in the past provides key insight for next year, Esely said.
“We’re looking for things in St. Joe that fit here, and a great place to start are things that we know are successful here,” he said. “We know we do the women’s basketball national championship very well. Why? We have a good facility, we have the right size community, we have a community that (embraces) the event.”
But it’s also a different process than it was a decade ago. Most of the students who will be playing were only around kindergarten-age in 2011, while technology and resources have evolved from the last time the Elite Eight was in St. Joseph, Esely said.
Along with technology’s growth, the tournament has expanded beyond the hardwood, Esely said.
“You go to any basketball event, the event is more than basketball nowadays,” he said. “Whereas this is on a different scale, I still think we have to think that way. How can we make this more than basketball? How can we engage, not only folks outside of town but folks that live here in town?”
That’s one advantage St. Joseph has over a major city like Orlando when it comes to holding a tournament, Esely said.
In a more common tourist destination, the tournament might be just one of several attractions, but in St. Joseph, it’s the big ticket. It also means organizers work to make it extra meaningful for teams, like providing a commemorative Pony Express mochila carrying bag, Esely said.
“There’s no rocket science behind this, but I’m not sure every championship host is doing that,” he said. “There’s probably some things we have to do a little bit better than sunny Florida has to do, just because that’s such a destination. And so, with that, we can host the championship great and do it bigger and better than they do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.