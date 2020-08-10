The St. Joseph School District is seeing higher-than-expected enrollment in its online Virtual Academy ahead of the Monday, Aug. 31, start of in-person and internet-based education for the fall semester.
Preliminary data released Friday indicates that more than 24% of public school students enrolled to-date will mostly stay away from school campuses for classes led by dedicated Virtual Academy teachers, although they are fully eligible for on-campus sports and other extracurricular activities. The district gave Virtual Academy students a deadline of July 31 to get enrolled and is requiring them to remain in the Virtual Academy until at least the end of the fall semester.
Dr. Marlie Williams, assistant superintendent, oversaw the creation of the Virtual Academy as part of a online education option the district has been working on since well before anyone heard of COVID-19. When the pandemic first became a public health threat, the district adopted a makeshift remote learning system for the second half of the spring 2020 semester, and accelerated its Virtual Academy plans.
“While we were going to do it, the timeline was definitely compressed,” Williams said.
Williams said the data released Friday still needs to be refined before the district will know for certain what resources it will need to assign to the Virtual Academy. Some parents enrolled their child more than once, for example. Such discrepancies will be scrubbed from the data in the coming days, Williams said, but at this time the district expects to assign 6 to 7 instructors per grade level for all Virtual Academy students, and likely will not have to hire new teachers to fill its needs.
Carden Park Elementary School and Lindbergh Elementary School will each send nearly a third of students who have enrolled online to date to the Virtual Academy, the data shows. On the low end, Bessie Ellison Elementary School will enroll online about 16.4% of its associated students, but even that number exceeds July predictions of 13% to 15%. The district had previously designated Monday, Aug. 24, as it start of classes, but delayed for a week in light of “large” online enrollment numbers, as well as to allow time for other preparations at each school building and in transportation services.
Williams said that while the objective of the Virtual Academy is to give families comfort and freedom of choice, it is correct to infer that the large numbers for the Academy will make the school buildings safer for everyone who goes to school in person.
“I think that it is a reasonable and logical conclusion that if we have a number of students in the virtual setting, that the decrease (in students) in the face-to-face setting would allow us to do more things, in terms of social distancing,” she said.