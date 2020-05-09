The Pregnancy Resource Center held their second annual drive-thru baby shower Saturday to collect donations for mothers using their center.
The donations were collected at the North Belt Walmart and Compton’s Furniture.
PRC Executive Director Libby Owens said it is especially important in the current pandemic to have these items available.
“We’re doing it to collect the items so we can help the women in the weeks to come. We’re anticipating a lot of families and are going to need help,” Owens said.
Diapers, baby outfits, wipes and a car-seat were among some of the items collected Saturday.
The items will be added to the PRC’s baby boutique, where mothers who are in “Mommy and Me” classes can use points accumulated to receive clothing and other items for their babies.
“All of these things are available because the community has made it possible,” Owens said. The pregnancy resource clinic is really excited to be able to share this with the community and those that are in need — as well as the women that are in our program.”
Owens and other volunteers collected the donations from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and were very thankful with the generosity.
“The community is coming around to provide and meet their needs. When needs are met, the moms are going to be a little bit less stressed,” Owens said.
The Pregnancy Resource Center’s clinic has remained open during the pandemic to assist mothers with high risk pregnancies.