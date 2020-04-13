Every day brings new information on COVID-19 and how it can spread.
However, there is still little known about how the virus works when it comes to animals.
The American Veterinary Medical Association is cautioning anyone who has COVID-19 to limit contact with pets and other animals and suggests having another family member take care of the pets if possible.
The AVMA also recommended preparing emergency kits with at least two weeks’ worth of your pet’s food and any medications.
As of right now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not received any reports of pets becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States.
“I know that a lot of places that are taking pets that maybe were in households with COVID-19 positive individuals, and kind of quarantining the pet just for safety reasons,” Jennifer Lockwood, humane educator with the St. Joseph Animal Shelter, said.
Lockwood said there seemed to be misinformation going around about COVID-19 and pets that appeared to have people surrendering their pets, afraid of getting the virus from them.
“There hasn’t been any scientific evidence that shows that our pets can give this to us,” Lockwood said.
In fact, shelters appear to have been able to still adopt out animals.
“We’ve actually been adopting out quite a bit of animals from the shelter. So, that’s been really nice. People are staying at home more and able to dedicate the time to taking in a new pet,” Lockwood said.
Lockwood said the shelter is doing everything it can to reduce the risk of spreading the virus during their appointment-only adoptions.
“We are taking measures and between each adopter that comes in, sanitizing everything and doing only hourlong appointments just to minimize contact,” Lockwood said.