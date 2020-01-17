Pre-treatment to the roadways have snow removal and road crews happy as the winter weather hits.
Workers in the St. Joseph area started the pre-work already on Wednesday by laying salt brine and sugar beet molasses across the city roads.
Keven Schneider, superintendent of streets and infrastructure, said they invested into pre-treatment significantly last year and it typically stays on the streets for five days.
"It helps prevent the snow and ice from forming a bond to the pavement," Schneider.
For the magic blend of the mixture, Schneider said it's about 80% salt brine and 20% sugar beet molasses.
Snowy conditions started early Friday morning and Schneider said they called crews in shortly after 6 a.m. to start unloading more treatment onto the streets for early morning commuters.
"We're spreading more salt on the streets and emergency routes and it's also mixed with some sugar beet molasses, which takes the melting point of the salt down a little lower," Schneider said.
Schneider said the salt gives them success and the effects of the salt helps inhibit corrosion.
Depending on the temperatures, Schneider said there's a possibility of some slickness still on the roads Saturday morning.
"Once the rain ends it depends if there's any drying time and hopefully it won't be too slick for drivers," Schneider said.
In order to prevent collisions or troubles on the road, Schneider encourages drivers to give themselves extra time and use extreme caution throughout the whole weekend.
"Take it easy when approaching intersections and if you see one of our trucks coming, please give them as wide as berth as possible," Schneider said.
