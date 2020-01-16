The St. Joseph Pregnancy Resource Clinic held its monthly behind the scenes tour Thursday. The tour lets the PRC show what it does and answer questions to those interested.
The PRC’s mission according to their website is: ”Provide Christ-like service to pregnant, at-risk and post-abortive women; addressing their spiritual, physical and emotional needs; equipping them to make healthy, life-affirming decisions.”
The center provides “Baby and Me” classes to parents expecting a child. From these classes participants earn tickets they can use in the Baby Boutique, an in-house store that has baby items.
“It’s really been wonderful to see women who have had a need, and they’ve been stressed about being pregnant to all of a sudden some of the stress is being relieved and they’ve made friends in the process,” PRC Executive Director Libby Owens said.
Another resource provided is the Maternity Closet, that allows pregnant women to receive clothes to wear.
“Many women are stressed because they’re working while they’re pregnant, and they need to have clothes that fit and work well for them,” Owens said. “Being able to meet those needs is important.”
Pregnancy can be an expensive venture, Owens said. The clinic looks to try to provide expecting parents with entry-level supplies that can help them get started on the right foot.
“We have to, first of all, acknowledge that we have a baby, a new person entering the world, and there will be an expense to that,” Owens said. Babies are a wonderful gift, and once we acknowledge that, I think coming to PRC is a great encouragement because our community for 21 years has said babies are important.”
The PRC looks to help out individuals in crisis or stress due to pregnancy with education.
“What we do beginning at the clinic is inform women, providing them with critical information, let her make her decision that she can’t say she didn’t know,” Owens said.
For more information on the PRC go to http://stjosephprc.org/.