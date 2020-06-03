Northwest Health Services’ Family Medicine Associates location has shifted back to in-person pediatric visits after using telehealth for weeks due to COVID-19 concerns.

Precautions such as mask wearing and not allowing anyone to wait in the waiting room still are being taken. Northwest Health also is allowing only one parent or guardian to accompany kids and are having people wait in the car until called.

Lisa Dove, pediatric nurse practiioner for Northwest Health Services, said it is important for kids to be seen so she can talk to them more personally, track their growth and provide immunizations.

"I think it's important that we get these kids in here," Dove said. "I think this year more than ever that's an important issue because nobody really knows what it's gonna look like this fall or this winter."

Dove said if it is necessary to go back to telehealth, it will be essential for kids to have had a sense of a normal check-up.

Dove said while doing telehealth she saw all ages children and even newborns. She said it was critical for them to get scheduled immunizations and she is happy to be back open to physically see the kids.

"It's kind of nice to see them in person and ask the ask the questions. The limitation of telehealth on those visits are the child doesn't necessarily do a lot of talking to the provider as much as they would if they were engaged by the provider in real life," Dove said.

Northwest Health is staggering appointments to ensure facilities will not be overcrowded.