As snow comes and goes, motorists are encountering more potholes on the roads, keeping crews busy trying to patch them as quickly as possible.
“We get 99.9% of all potholes within two working days, providing there’s not a weather-related issue or some sort of emergency,” said Keven Schneider, the city's superintendent of streets and infrastructure.
Since July, crews have patched a substantial number of potholes.
“We’ve patched a little more than 1,800 potholes. We used almost 500 tons of asphalt,” Schneider said.
During winter, freeze-thaw weather increases the size of cracks in a road. This weakens the surface, allowing traffic to break up the road and cause potholes.
“So far it’s not too bad. We’ve had about six storms, so hopefully we’ll be all right. But, of course, just like the rain we had the other day gets down in there and then when it freezes it’s the same thing,” Schneider said. “The spring, early summer is when it really gets bad when we really drive those numbers up.”
A lot of car damage can happen from potholes. Wheels, tires, suspension and steering are likely to be damaged by potholes, which can be costly for drivers.
Tips from AAA suggest people check tires and alignment before hitting the roads. Also listen for strange noises or vibrations while driving.
Drivers who notice a pothole in a road should call the city's 24/7 hotline at 816-271-4848. There also is an online form at stjoemo.info/requesttracker.aspx.