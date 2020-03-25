Now that the weather is finally warming up, motorists will be noticing something left behind by winter weather: potholes.
As water from the melting snow and ice seeps into the pavement, it softens and begins forming the common winter road nuisance. The water causes the pavement to expand and soften. Vehicles then travel over the same spot and weigh too much, causing holes as well.
“We get damage from potholes every day in here. We probably see 60 bent wheels a day on average,” said Todd Guess, owner of Todd’s Tire Service. “Many people don’t know that’s what it’s from until we tell them.”
Getting a repair and new tire can cost anywhere from roughly $100 to more than a thousand.
This is a good time of the year to start thinking about checking your tire pressure, suspension and alignment, Guess said.
“Every 5,000 to 6,000 miles you should have your tires rotated if you want to keep the life in them, he said. “You can also always tell the difference when cars have driven over salt many times and the ones that haven’t.”
Removing salt from under your car also is important now as it slows the process of rusting.
The city’s public works and transportation supervisor drives every street in the city by work district twice a year looking for problems. Each pothole is logged and patched by which holes are largest and most dangerous.
When a request is received, a pothole is usually patched within two working days of receiving notice.