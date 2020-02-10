In an effort to increase attendance in schools, the St. Joseph School District may utilize a new bus-related strategy.
Currently, should students live within 1 mile of the school they attend, they are not bused to the building.
However, Van Zyl recently announced that the district is looking at piloting a new program at two of its elementary schools suffering from lower attendance to see if busing all students, regardless of location, might prompt higher attendance.
“Are there inhibitors for our kids getting to school?” SJSD Superintendent Dr. Doug Van Zyl asked. “One of the things that I hear from some parents is, ‘Why can’t my kid ride the bus?’ So we do have some schools that have lower attendance, especially in the elementary levels, that we would like to take a look at does it make a difference if we were able to offer busing to kindergarten through fifth or sixth grade?”
The district’s focus on elementary schools is in hopes of establishing good attendance habits early on in a child’s life.
Currently, the district as a whole sits at 88% attendance, which is not good, Van Zyl said.
This pilot would last about a year to see if the idea is lucrative — that is, if attendance rises by even 1%, the program would pay for itself through reimbursement from the state, Van Zyl said during a long-range planning committee
meeting recently.
According to Gabe Edgar, assistant superintendent of business and operations for the St. Joseph School District, each percent that the district increases in attendance equates to approximately $3,500 a day.
And should the district utilize such a strategy, it would most likely need more buses for around 1,500 to 1,800 elementary students across the district pending future conversations with Apple Bus.
“So we’re taking a look at different scenarios and will probably survey some folks to see if that seems like it would be beneficial to them,” Van Zyl said.