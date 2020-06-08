Here is a different type of real-photo postcard. This postcard has a blank, indented outer rim featuring an oval photo of three young ladies. There are no names on the back, so unless a reader can identify them they will remain unknown.
There is a clue on the back proving it’s a local postcard. Faintly stamped are the words “Majestic Studio, St. Joseph, MO." This studio was at 712 Edmond St. An Edward J. Prawitz and an A.R. Henry were involved with the business, but by 1916 the business had closed its doors and passed into history.