The American Calendar Co., which was located in St. Joseph, created this color postcard. The view captures South Sixth Street looking north toward the Edmond Street, where the streetcar can be seen. on the left is the Karle Carriage Works before the company moved to an office on South Ninth Street. North of the Karle building is the old Enterprise Furniture Co., circa 1915, although the photo the postcard comes from is probably at least 10 years earlier.
Postcards From the Past: Sixth Street
