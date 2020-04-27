Barnes Aerial Surveys, a Kansas City company, made this black-and-white postcard of one of the iconic agricultural-based businesses of St. Joseph. For most of the 20th century, the Quaker Oats Co. offered a lifetime of employment for St. Joseph workers. The company also participated in supporting and promoting St. Joseph, and the Chamber of Commerce promoted Quaker Oats.
Today, some of these buildings will soon be 100 years old and a new and growing agricultural business, Lifeline Foods, owns the Quaker property. The postcard was mailed for a penny in 1944 to Oklahoma City.