All that remains of the old Pony Express Motel is the sign, which today is located in the side yard of the Pony Express Museum at the intersection of Mitchell Avenue and Ninth Street.
A J.F. Lange from Kansas City mailed this postcard for four cents in July 1967 to a Mr. and Mrs. Ray Tankeroley in Leavenworth, Kansas. The postcard was made by the Henry McGrew Printing Co. in Kansas City. The motel used part of the back to brag about the Captain's Lounge and banquet rooms. The motel was located just north of the intersection of the Belt Highway and Frederick Avenue on the east side of the Belt.