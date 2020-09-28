Postcard 9-28
A late 1940s or early 1950s black-and-white photo shows the Hoof and Horn. At that time it was referred to as a tavern, while today it’s generally known as a restaurant. Today or yesteryear, it has been known for its fine selection of choice and prime beef.

