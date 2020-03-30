Hotels have been built, changed locations, changed services and closed their doors throughout the 20th century in St. Joseph. For a time, the Holiday Inn was Downtown, and for a time it was out on Frederick Boulevard. This is an advertising postcard for the Holiday Inn when it was out on Frederick. Today, the Holiday Inn is located at 3600 North Village Drive near the Shoppes at North Village.
Postcards From the Past: Holiday Inn
