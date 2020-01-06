At the start of this New Year, here’s an early 20th century postcard sending greetings from St. Joseph. The creator of this postcard used glue and glitter to highlight each of the letters and brighten up his flowery postcard. There will be three more weeks of interesting greeting cards to start the new selection of St. Joseph postcards. Happy postcard collecting to one and all.
Postcards from the Past: Flowers and glitter
