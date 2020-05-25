First Baptist Church, located at the northwest corner of 13th and Francis streets, recently celebrated its 175th anniversary. This late 19th century church building was created by the architectural firm of Eckel and Mann in a Romanesque Revival style. The church has undergone a few changes on the outside to improve access as well as the adding of a classroom structure on the west side. Eckel’s sanctuary, with its awe-inspiring vaulted ceiling, continues to faithfully serve the congregation. This is another German printed postcard for the Webb-Freyschlag company, and like last week’s postcard it was printed circa 1910.
Marshall White can be reached at marshall.white@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @SJNPWhite.â€‹