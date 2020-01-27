This split-scene photo postcard features areas of Downtown St. Joseph, circa 1980. The postcard was made by the Dunlap Postcard Co. in Omaha, Nebraska, and featured the photographic work of someone named Monique. The caption described St. Joseph as one of the nation’s outstanding cities.
In the background of the upper scene, one can see on the left the old Methodist Hospital, in the middle the hospital’s newer wings and on the top right the building, which was the home for nursing students studying at the hospital.
The lower scene features an urban renewal parking lot, which was replaced in the 21st century with a office and parking building by Mosaic Life Care.