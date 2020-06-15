Is it a mother, grandmother or aunt walking with this young man? We may never know. The postcard has no writing on it, and there is no indication of who the photographer might be. But it is definitely a St. Joseph postcard. Why, you ask? The answer is in the background. The two are walking south on the east side of Sixth Street between Francis and Felix streets. And that’s Townsend and Wall in the background.
Marshall White can be reached at marshall.white@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @SJNPWhite.â€‹