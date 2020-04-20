This is another color example of the quality postcards produced locally by the Shaffer News Agency to promote St. Joseph. The postcard features the city's 12-story skyscraper, the Corby-Forsee building before an addition was added to the roof.
A member of the Corby family, Zelda, married Dr. Edgar Forsee. The doctor died in 1908. The Corby and Forsee familes led the effort to build the skyscraper, and their names were joined as the name for the structure. Located on the southwest corner of Fifth and Felix streets, the building contained some 200 office spaces and dominated much of the Downtown skyline.
Today, the building has been successfully recycled and contains apartments for seniors who want to live Downtown.