A black-and-white postcard features Christian Brothers College on College Hill in St. Joseph. The postcard was used in September 1906, a time when the town had a number of colleges. College Hill was east of 22nd Street, north of Frederick Avenue, west of 10th Street and south of Corby Street.
top story
Postcards from the Past: Christian Brothers College
Marshall White
