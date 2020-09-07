Postcard 9-7
A black-and-white postcard features Christian Brothers College on College Hill in St. Joseph. The postcard was used in September 1906, a time when the town had a number of colleges. College Hill was east of 22nd Street, north of Frederick Avenue, west of 10th Street and south of Corby Street.

