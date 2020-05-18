A penny postcard features the St. Joseph Cathedral on Eighth Street before it became the Co-Cathedral. The front of the Cathedral would be changed to provide improved access.
This circa 1910 postcard was manufactured by the Webb-Freyschlag Mercantile Co. in Kansas City, and the manufacturer jobbed out the printing to a company in Germany. Before World War I, printers in Germany were producing hundreds of thousands of postcards and shipping them to the United States. During the first two decades of the 20th century, postcard collecting became for a time the No. 1 hobby in the country.