A portion of the River Bluff Trail is expected to open and be ready for hikers and bikers late this summer.
The $1.5 million project will open in phases. The main community trail, built by Ideker, will be the first one available this summer. Nomad Trails Development is creating offshoot mountain bike trails, but those won’t likely open until the summer of 2022.
The River Bluff Trail, which starts near the intersection of Highland Avenue and Douglas McArthur Drive, will total 12 to 15 miles, but the exact lengths haven’t been determined yet.
“Basically we're trying to get the biggest bang for our buck,” said Chuck Kempf, the St. Joseph parks director. “They're going to build as many trails as they can and stay within the budget that they've been given.”
Brett Shoffner, the owner of Nomad Trails Development, said the trails will bring hundreds of people to St. Joseph.
“From a purely mountain bike and hiking standpoint, it'll be an enormous draw for people around the entire region,” Shoffner said. “We fully expect to have St. Joe be drawing people in like 500 to 600 miles away and bring them in there to ride the trails that we're going to be able to build up there.”
The draw to these particular trails is the natural topography. Nomad Trails Development is using the limestone bluffs for berms and jumps. It even found a limestone bowl that will be part of the mountain bike trails.
“There'll be stuff for beginners,” Shoffner said. “We're going to make a kids' park up there, a very, very beginner downhill trail. There'll be cross country trails and hiking trails that'll be more like a typical single track. Then there'll be downhill mountain bike trails with berms and jumps and other wood features and rock features that we'll be able to put in.”
The mountain bike trails will range in difficulty, but Kempf said the main trail for hikes isn’t easy.
“I expect that there'll be a lot of people that will want to walk the trail,” Kempf said. “It won't be for casual walkers. It's really a pretty tough go, especially initially, but even once you get up there, there's a lot of up and down.”
The city expects the River Bluff Trail to significantly increase St. Joseph tourism.
“If the trails are done right, which they will be, and we do all the right things behind the scenes from a programming aspect and create the right relationships, I think this is going to be one of the biggest booms in tourism in St. Joseph in a long time,” Kempf said.