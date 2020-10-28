A new product has rolled out that offers an eco-friendly alternative when cleaning up after pets.
Pooch Paper is made from 100% biodegradable material. It has launched at the St. Joseph UPCO and is focused on decreasing the amount of plastic used on animal waste.
“Pooch Paper is a new product that is 100% biodegradable and that is important, because of all the plastic bags that have been polluting our Earth, our environment,” Erin Evans Green, vice president of UPCO, said.
According to Bio Plastic News, around 500 million plastic bags are used worldwide, which sparked Pooch Paper’s creation.
The product made an appearance on Shark Tank last Friday, where some of the ‘sharks’ expressed concern on the size of the paper and how the product is safe to use.
“I was a little skeptical at first too,” Green said. “Basically, the paper product is created so that it has a barrier of oil so that the mess doesn’t come through to your hands.”
In addition, the product comes in different sizes for those who have bigger dogs with bigger messes.
In a press release, Kyle Evans, president of UPCO, hopes to see consumers switching to this product.
“We always appreciate the opportunity to promote and see eco-friendly products. Since animal waste is biodegradable it makes sense that the discard option should be too,” Evans said. “I hope pet owners adapt to the idea of change and give this product a fair shot as it could make a huge difference in the way of being environmentally conscious.”
Pooch Paper is available at UPCO. Green said they are offering local delivery and curbside pick-up for those who do not feel comfortable coming into the store.