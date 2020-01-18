The 36th annual Pony Express Toy Show brought in over 200 people in to see antiques, nostalgic toy cars and John Deere memorabilia on Saturday.
There were around 20 vendors who came to the Knights of Columbus in St. Joseph from four different states.
Co-owner of the Pony Express Toy Show Lucas Connett said one of the main reasons the toy show has been going on for 36 years is because people come looking for toys reminiscent of their childhood.
“A lot of people have interest in acquiring toys that they had when they were children or toys that represent the real tractors that they had on the farm and being in agriculture community out here,” Connett said. “There’s a lot of people that have ties that that’s kind of brings a little piece of that home back to them.”
The show wasn’t just for collectors and the nostalgic. There were several families at the show with younger children looking to get a new toy.
“There’s a lot of people that are buying for their kids and for birthdays and whatever, or maybe they told them at Christmas time (that they would) bring them here. (The toy show’s for) little kids and big kids,” Connett said.
One collector had been coming to the toy show for longer than he could remember. Robert Swartz had collected around 25,000 die-cast toy cars since 1965.
“So I was a car nut from the time I was born. My toy cars were always special to me,” Swartz said. “It’s more than just nostalgia (for me). I just like toy cars.”
Swartz said while he first started coming to the toy show to grow his collection, now and days he looks forward to seeing his friends he’s made more.
“It used to be finding the one car that I really needed, but anymore just talking with the other collectors and seeing them again, some I don’t see but once a year or so,” Swartz said.
Organizers were glad for the large turnout despite the icy weather the night before. The previous year, the toy show was affected by winter weather and the attendance was lower.