On Monday, the Pony Express Museum opened its doors at 10 a.m. for Free Family Fun Day, and within two hours, over 500 people had visited the national museum. By the end of the day, 1,187 people had visited, more than doubling the attendance at the event last year.
Through the sponsorship of Mosaic Life Care and the Leah Spratt Trust Fund, the museum was able to offer free admission while many children and parents had the day off for President’s Day. With the Pony Express Museum putting an emphasis on advertising the day, it saw a significant increase from visitors all over the Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas areas, according to executive director Cindy Daffron.
“We're just really pleased that people can come and learn and figure out that there's something in St. Joe that’s historic — and they'll bring their family,” Daffron said.
The museum offered guided tours of the museum, with many of the tour guides acting in the character of a St. Joseph resident in the 1860s. Tammy O’Neill-Kram, a member of the museum’s educational committee, said her son was eager to play the part of Johnny Frye, the first rider of the Pony Express to leave St. Joseph.
“He is portraying Johnny Frye, and right now he's up front when you first come in the museum and giving you his little spiel,” O’Neill-Kram said. “He is like in character all the time, even at home.”
O’Neill-Kram said she was happy to see so many people taking part in the free day, and seeing families like her own making memories together at the museum.
“I'll have adults come in and say, ‘Oh, I was here when I was a kid,’ or, ‘Oh, I brought my daughter here when she was little,’ and now they're bringing their grandkids here,” O’Neill-Kram said.
Along with the tours, the Pony Express Museum was also offering crafts, in part thanks to volunteers from the St. Joseph Woodworker Guild.
“They're in there making cars, kids are pounding, hammering. They brought their draw horses so they can actually see how they would have made things in the time period to build homes and houses and furniture and those kind of things,” Daffron said. “It's kind of fun to be able to do a hands-on project — and then you take it home.”
Daffron said the goal of the free day was to make history fun and bring St. Joseph’s often talked about Pony Express to reality.
“We're finding that the kids enjoy learning about their history, and some kids are like, ‘I never liked history until these people started talking to me,'” Daffron said. “Like — The book is open but now it talks to me. So we find that to be a good match.”
The next big event planned at the Pony Express Museum is in honor of the Pony Express’s 160th anniversary, which will be celebrated on April 3 and April 4.