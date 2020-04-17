Pollution may be playing a large role in coronavirus cases across the United States.
Recently, a Harvard study found 15% more deaths in states where pollution is higher.
“We examined EPA air pollutant emissions trends data to see which states are the biggest polluters,” said Adam Johnson, data analyst for QuoteWizard. “Missouri ranks in the top 20% states for highest pollution.”
Some other top states include California, Washington, Illinois and Louisiana.
A straight line can’t be drawn because there are places like New York where they have the most cases and deaths but are not top polluters,” Johnson said. “But after comparing pollution figures with COVID-19 cases and deaths, we did find correlation between the two.
“We found that high-pollution states do lead to a heightened risk for underlying health conditions like asthma, COPD, cardiovascular disease and diabetes," Johnson said.
Developing or worsening respiratory problems make it hard to recover and fight COVID-19.
But some good things have been coming out of shelter-in-place orders as we approach Earth Day on April 22nd. They have forced more people to stay home and lead to fewer businesses running.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, countries hit the hardest like China and Italy have experienced a 20% to 40% drop in air pollution,” Johnson said.
For example, the Venice canals now have clear water, and ozone maps show less noxious nitrogen oxide over China.
“Places like Seattle and California have experienced a 40% drop in rush hour,” Johnson said.
Where there are fewer traffic jams and fossil fuels being burned, smog has reduced significantly.