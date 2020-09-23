An unknown number of absentee voters in Buchanan County may have cast ballots with the wrong language for an initiative that primarily hopes to change how legislative districts are drawn.
If Amendment 3 passes, a board appointed by the governor would draw legislative districts, instead of a nonpartisan official Missouri voters approved in a ballot initiative in 2018. The language in the incorrect ballots said a "citizen lead" commission would draw the districts using a host of factors including minority voter protection.
Mary Baack-Garvey, the Buchanan County clerk, said in an email to News-Press NOW that new ballots with the correct language would be mailed to anyone who voted with the wrong language, but it wasn't immediately clear how quickly that process would happen.
For those who intended to vote in person Wednesday, Baack-Garvey said poll workers would alert them of the incorrect language. Baack-Garvey said new ballots, with the correct language, are set to arrive in St. Joseph at 8 a.m. Thursday morning.
Baack-Garvey placed blame on a third-party vendor who she said printed the ballots.
In a visit to St. Joseph Wednesday morning, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said he had faith in local election authorities to fix the problem. Ashcroft said he was aware of at least two counties in Missouri that had the incorrect language on their ballots.
It wasn't immediately clear as of 3 p.m. Wednesday how many incorrect ballots had been cast.
A representative for Clean Missouri, an advocacy group that advocates for the defeat of Amendment 3 because they say it's misleading, told News-Press NOW they're working with Buchanan County officials to rectify the problem.
An appellate court decision said that the original ballot language for Amendment 3 was misleading and had to be changed, a representative for Clean Missouri said.
In an emailed statement, Baack-Garvey said that the situation was under control.
"We are in the process of getting ballots to be ready to be mailed out to those that were sent in the incorrect ones," Baack-Garvey said just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. "The error has been addressed, fixed and we are making it right. It's all good here in Buchanan County."
However, some suggested a political motivation.
"We all know Amendment 3 was designed to trick voters," Dr. Jane Frick, a St. Joseph voter, said in a news release published by Clean Missouri. "But two courts have ruled that the politicians behind this scheme broke the law with their lies. Voters need to look into the fine print, and send a message to the politicians trying to trick us by voting no on Amendment 3."
However, in an email chain that included News-Press NOW reporters, Baack-Garvey said there was no political intent behind the incorrect language.
"There was NOTHING done politically in error, on purpose and I really don’t appreciate being attacked like this on a huge list of people on this email," Baack-Garvey said. The email chain included a host of local officials as well as private citizens.
"My intention WAS NOT, NOR NEVER WILL BE, to use my political preference with my duties as county clerk," Baack-Garvey said. "I have done everything I can do fix this issue and I hope you trust I am doing that and once again this was not done on my part."
Yinka Faleti, a Democratic candidate for Missouri secretary of state, said that if Ashcroft could not properly coordinate the election, he should step aside.
"If he (Ashcroft) refuses to make the necessary corrections to comply with the appellate court order, it is time for him to step aside," Faleti said.
The last day to request an absentee ballot from your local election authority is Oct. 31. The last day to register to vote for the November election is Oct. 7.