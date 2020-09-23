An unknown number of absentee voters in Buchanan County may have cast their ballots with the wrong language for an initiative that primarily hopes to change how legislative districts are drawn.
Mary Baack-Garvey, the Buchanan County clerk, said in an email to News-Press NOW that ballots with the correct language would be mailed to anyone who voted with the wrong language, but it wasn't immediately clear how quickly that process would happen.
For those who intend to vote in person today, Baack-Garvey said poll workers would alert voters of the incorrect language. Baack-Garvey said new ballots, with the correct language, are set to arrive at 8 a.m. Thursday morning.
In a visit to St. Joseph Wednesday morning, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said he had faith in local election authorities to fix the problem.
It wasn't immediately clear as of 11 a.m. Wednesday how many incorrect ballots had been cast.
A representative for Clean Missouri, an advocacy group that advocates for the defeat of Amendment 3 because they say it's misleading, told News-Press NOW they're working with Buchanan County officials to rectify the problem.
If Amendment 3 passes, a board appointed by the governor would draw legislative districts, instead of a nonpartisan official Missouri voters approved in a ballot initiative in 2018.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.