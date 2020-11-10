What a Minimum Wage Increase Could Mean

With Joseph Biden declared the soon-to-be 46th President of the United States by media outlets and politicians across the aisle, questions are being raised whether a possible increase of the federal minimum wage will mean economic prosperity.
The hardships for workers throughout the country have maximized since COVID-19 cost millions of workers their jobs and businesses went through hiring freezes. However, a federal minimum wage increase to $15 could have its consequences.
In many cases, an increase in pay seems great on the surface. Biden’s motivation is to get more workers above the poverty line and to offer a better quality of life. Companies like Walmart and Amazon would have little to no trouble paying their employees those wages and some are paying that much already. But, the increase could spell trouble for one type of business in particular.
“It’s the mom-and-pop shops who would have a difficult time paying and keeping those workers,” said Dr. Kara Grant, an economics professor at Missouri Western
State University.
The federal minimum wage currently sits at $7.25 per hour. A Pew Research study from a year ago showed that 67% of U.S. adults were in favor of the increase in wages to the specified $15 amount.
Postsecondary education will more than likely see its changes in enrollment numbers as well. Grant believes that the reasoning for college and higher education is well established, but some may choose to go another direction.
“College is for finding out who you are and your skills. It’s likely that someone may say, ‘oh I could just go over here and make $15 to start,’” said Grant.
The companies that will have the fewest amount of setbacks with this change will be the companies with the largest employment such as companies listed in the S&P 500. Even those companies will most likely have plans in place in case the hike in wages becomes too much.
“For example, you may see more automation for companies like Walmart, who can open up kiosks if they can’t pay their workers,” Grant said.
In Missouri, the minimum wage was increased to $9.45 with the wages increasing by 85 cents every year until 2023 when the minimum wage reaches $12 per hour.