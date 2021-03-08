New stimulus checks, up to $1,400, are seemingly headed to bank accounts nationwide. The plan passed the narrowly divided Senate over the weekend without the support of Kansas and Missouri senators.
Roy Blunt, R-Mo., Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Jerry Moran, R-Kan., and Robert Marshall, R-Kan, each voted against the final bill.
No Republicans voted for the final package, mostly because of its final price tag: $1.9 trillion.
"The bill spends nearly $2 trillion without taking into account what the unmet needs are and without targeting relief where it’s needed most," Blunt said in a statement after the vote. "The bill is filled with things that have nothing to do with COVID-19 relief."
Democrats have countered that the bill equates to emergency spending, with Americans still reeling from an economic downturn brought on by COVID-19.
"This nation has suffered too much for much too long,” President Joe Biden told reporters at the White House after the vote. “And everything in this package is designed to relieve the suffering and to meet the most urgent needs of the nation, and put us in a better position to prevail.”
Saturday's vote was also a crucial political moment for Biden and Democrats, who need nothing short of party unanimity in a 50-50 Senate they run with Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote. They hold a slim 10-vote House edge.
The bill provides direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans and extended emergency unemployment benefits. There are vast piles of spending for COVID-19 vaccines and testing, states and cities, schools and ailing industries, along with tax breaks to help lower-earning people, families with children and consumers buying health insurance.
"If our Democrat colleagues were confident they could justify spending limited taxpayer dollars on these non-COVID items, they could have made the case in the regular appropriations process," Blunt said in a statement.
Marshall blasted Democrats' handling of the bill because they did not achieve a single conservative vote.
"Having passed each of the previous COVID packages on a bipartisan basis, it is disappointing this $1.9 trillion bill has been a totally partisan process from the start," Marshall said in a statement.
The spending package must still make its way through the House. It is expected to pass sometime this week. Once it's signed by the president, stimulus checks will start being disbursed.