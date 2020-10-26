Voters had a chance Monday to hear from the six people running to represent the St. Joseph area in the Missouri House.

The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce hosted its second virtual public affairs coffee with candidates for state representative from the 9th, 10th and 11th districts.

Each candidate made opening statements and shared personal reasons that they believe make them the right candidate for their district seat.

Topics discussed included improving transportation infrastructure, keeping GPS on all vehicles, the importance of renewable energy and preventive and rural health-care needs.

Karen Planalp, Democratic candidate for the 9th district seat, said access to core needs has become a huge problem for rural communities and she wants to improve that.

"I would like to put helipads strategically placed so when residents do have accidents they can be brought in and not just laying in somebody's crop," Planalp said.

Dean VanSchoiack, Republican candidate for the 9th district seat, said he thinks there needs to be more health-care plans available and didn't agree with Planalp's point about helipads.

"You don't call a helicopter first, the ambulance comes first and we're going to put these helipads in the country and they won't be used and we're paying for them," VanSchoiack said.

Colby Murphy, Democratic candidate for the 10th district, also discussed rural health care and said in order to improve it Medicaid needs to continue to expand.

"The number one thing that the legislature can do to provide rural health care is to roll out that Medicaid expansion and get that funding to where it needs to be," Murphy said.

Bill Falkner, who is currently serving as the Republican representative for the 10th district, said broadband needs to be expanded statewide in order to improve rural health care.

"I think that telemedicine is one of the major ways we can go about getting better health care and that's why we have to support broadband statewide," Falkner said.

Brady Lee O'Dell, Democratic candidate for the 11th district, discussed the importance of improving renewable energy sources in the state and said more has to come from Jefferson City.

"There has to be will that's not funded by deep pockets, and the will of the people want renewable energy sources," O'Dell said. "We have lots of alternative energy sources and we have a lot of rivers, and hydro should be an option."

Brenda Shields, who is currently serving as the Republican representative for the 11th district, said she's an owner of solar panels and is passionate about renewable energy.

"It's not only by using solar panels and windmills," Shields said. "We have a lot of rivers and right now we do have hydraulic dams that we need to continue to look towards for our renewable energy."

The full forum can be viewed on the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page.