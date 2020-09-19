Missouri Governor Mike Parson's special session on crime came to an abrupt end this past week as the Missouri House adjourned without acting on three bills sent over by the Senate. The result: only two bills made it to the governor's desk.
After a back-and-forth relay of bills between the two chambers, the Missouri Senate most recently passed five crime-related measures earlier this month, with two of the bills going directly to the governor's desk. The three remaining bills, which had been tweaked by the Senate, were sent back to the House for their final consideration.
The House convened last week to take up the bills, but it became clear early on that there wasn't going to be much movement on the Senate-adopted bills.
"I think that as a caucus we still had issues with the concurrent jurisdiction and St. Louis," said State Rep. Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph. "And (the Senate) changed enough of the other bills that we knew we wouldn't be able to come up with a compromise, so that's why we didn't take them up."
Midway through the special session, Parson had asked lawmakers to pass another measure that dealt with the locally elected prosecutor in the City of St. Louis. The provision would have allowed Attorney General Eric Schmitt the authority to prosecute certain violent crimes if the local prosecutor, Democrat Kim Gardner, hadn't filed charges within a 90-day period.
The measure passed in the Senate, but fell flat in the House.
St. Joseph's senator, Tony Luetkemeyer, said the legislative process isn't always smooth and believes all five of the measures would have had a big impact on fighting crime.
"The House was in and out pretty quick," he said. "I was disappointed that all the items that were part of the governor's call for special session didn't pass.
"They passed out of the Senate, most of them with broad bipartisan support," he added.
The apparent lack of communication highlights divisions between the Republican governor, Republican-led Senate and Republican-led House.
House members also ended work without passing a bill on giving firearms to children.
Parson had asked lawmakers to increase penalties for giving guns to minors. Instead, the House voted to ditch that law and only make it a felony to give firearms to minors if the intent is to avoid arrest or criminal investigation. Senators undid that change, and the House in response let the bill die.
House leaders in a joint statement said they were excited to pass “several significant measures to provide additional resources for law enforcement officers and protect the witnesses against violent criminals.”
Ultimately, lawmakers passed only two of Parson’s proposals: legislation allowing St. Louis police to live outside the city and a bill creating a fund for witness protection services, which lawmakers didn’t put money into.
“You’re not going to hit a home run every time in this building,” Parson said. “We’re very content with what we got moving. Anything we can do to help law enforcement, to help victims in this state (and) to fight violent crime is a win, no matter how big or small it is.”
Several lawmakers told News-Press NOW that the governor could call another special session, but the scope of the potential extra session remains unclear.
Shields said that there is still plenty of work that needs to be done, including funding the witness protection program both chambers voted to create.
"We're going to have to work on funding that program and setting aside some money for it," she said. "There's also a possibility that we will be called back to work on a supplemental budget and of course there's the COVID litigation protection legislation that has been talked about."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.