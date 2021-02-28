Kansas and Missouri senators are set to face a vote on Merrick Garland to be the nation’s top law enforcement official, a different confirmation vote than once thought.
Garland was nominated in 2016 to be a United States Supreme Court Justice by then-President Barack Obama, but he never received an up-or-down vote in the Senate. This time, he’s receiving an expedited process, with Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee agreeing to a vote Monday even though they could’ve demanded the decision be delayed an additional week.
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is one of the Republican members on the committee. He questioned Garland about his perspective on “defunding the police.”
“I think he said that he didn’t support defunding, which is good, but in terms of actually standing by law enforcement, in terms of going after a criminals, you know, you saw him tread very carefully,” Hawley told News-Press NOW.
Hawley also questioned Garland on immigration, asking him if he believed illegally crossing the border should remain a crime.
“I said ‘Will you prosecute that crime?’” Hawley said. “He wouldn’t answer.”
Democrats can advance Garland’s confirmation without Republican support. Under recently agreed Senate rules, even though committees are evenly split between the parties, a tie vote advances legislation or a nomination.
Vice President Kamala Harris has the right to break ties before the full Senate, which is also evenly divided.
Even so, Garland’s nomination apparently has bipartisan support. Seen as a centrist, Garland has vowed to keep politics out of the Department of Justice. Before the high court drama, Garland had been praised repeatedly by some Republicans as exactly the sort of moderate nominee they could support.
“Judge Garland’s extensive legal experience makes him well-suited to lead the Department of Justice, and I appreciated his commitment to keep politics out of the Justice Department,” Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said in a statement. “Unless I hear something new, I expect to support his nomination before the full Senate.”
Area senators have been divided on confirming past nominees from President Joe Biden. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., have generally voted to confirm Biden’s nominees.
Both Sen. Robert Marshall, R-Kan., and Hawley have generally voted against Biden’s selections. Hawley told News-Press NOW that he’s still undecided on Garland’s nomination, though he’ll cast a preliminary committee vote on Monday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.