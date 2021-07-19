A Kansas senator filed legislation that would end the mask mandate on public transportation, including St. Joseph Transit buses and the Kansas City International Airport.
Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., co-sponsored legislation that would force the White House to end its limited mask mandate.
"Unelected bureaucrats don’t make laws, Congress does," Marshall said in a news release. "It’s past time for the federal government to restore Americans’ freedoms and remove these unnecessary rules.”
While the city government ended its mask mandate in St. Joseph, a separate mandate still applies on buses.
That mandate was instituted by President Joe Biden, who has limited power to install a mandate on public transportation and military bases. In most other situations, the call to implement a mask mandate or not is left to states and local governments.
St. Joseph Transit receives federal dollars, including a $4.4 million grant awarded through the CARES Act. The transit system also operates across stateliness, sometimes entering Elwood, Kansas.
Michelle Schultz, the general manager of St. Joseph Transit, told News-Press NOW that some people have been "resistant" to wearing a mask on the bus.
"We have a few people who have been resistant, but for the most part, people are very good about wearing them," Schultz said. "We are actually providing masks on board for people who don't have them. If they don't have one, when they attempt to get on, we will give them one."
The president's order also applies to military bases, like the one at Rosecrans Memorial Airport, though Marshall's legislation only deals with public transportation.
Marshall's legislation is co-sponsored by four other conservative Republican senators. The legislation is highly unlikely to pass.
The proposal would need to pass both chambers of Congress, which are controlled by a Democratic majority, and be signed into law by the president.
Under the current mandate, technically issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, masks must be worn on public transportation until Sept. 13.
However, the CDC can extend its order at any time unless it's struck down by a judge.
