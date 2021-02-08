Republican senators from Kansas and Missouri have introduced legislation in the new Congress, but Democrats, who control both chambers, are singularly focused on passing a new stimulus package and holding an impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump.
Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), introduced a budget resolution amendment that essentially would require schools to reopen for in-person instruction once all teachers are vaccinated. Blunt's amendment failed in a 50-50 party line vote, with no Democrats defecting to the Republican side.
“The evidence is clear: school closures are hurting students," Blunt said in a news release. "Unfortunately, despite President Biden’s pledge to reopen schools within his first 100 days, the administration is bending to the will of politically connected teachers unions."
Functionally, Blunt's amendment would've prevented COVID-19 emergency funds from being spent on K-12 schools that don't reopen after all their teachers have received the vaccine.
Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), introduced legislation that would require high school athletes to compete against their biological sex. The legislation, co-sponsored by Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), comes in response to an executive order by President Joe Biden that seeks to clarify the administration's position that students can't be discriminated against because they're transgender.
"As a doctor and a former coach, I find it un-American to allow biological boys to compete against biological girls when it comes to athletics," Marshall said in a news release. “Letting biological boys compete in biological girls’ high school and college sports is not equal, it doesn’t level the playing field, and it’s certainly not fair. I want every person, regardless of sex, to have access to opportunity, but this move by the Biden Administration shows no common sense and will bring about the destruction of women’s sports."
In Biden's executive order, he cited a recent United States Supreme Court case where it was found the word "sex" includes sexual identity and not just biological sex. Marshall counters that the court's order was a narrow one, and that the issue hasn't been decided in relation to Title IX and high school athletics.
"Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports," part of the order reads.
Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) is part of a 10-member group of Republican senators hoping to negotiate a new stimulus package with the White House. The group met with Biden on Feb. 1. Both sides remain far apart, with Biden refusing to budge on the $1.9 trillion "American Rescue Plan" and the senators not tweaking their roughly one-third size proposal.
Under the White House plan, some Americans would receive $1,400 stimulus checks, though the exact income level of income when those checks would begin to phase out is still under debate.
"A lot of folks are losing hope,” Biden said in a speech at the White House Friday. “I believe the American people are looking right now to their government for help, to do our job, to not let them down. So I’m going to act. I’m going to act fast. I’d like to be doing it with the support of Republicans ... they’re just not willing to go as far as I think we have to go.”
Democrats forced through a budget measure on their own last week, without any Republican support, effectively passing the vehicle in which their plan can pass the Senate by a simple majority vote, avoiding a filibuster. Vice President Kamala Harris has the right to break any ties in the equally divided chamber.
On Tuesday, the Senate will convene for the trial of Trump, impeached by the House for inciting the riot at the Capitol earlier this year.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.