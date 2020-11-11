Missouri Gov. Mike Parson celebrated Veterans Day at Missouri Western State University on Wednesday, though he deflected a question on who he believes will the next commander-in-chief.
Parson visited the university for the grand opening of the Center for Military and Veterans Services.
"I think there's a process for that. I think everybody just needs to be patient with (letting) that process work out," Parson said when asked if Joe Biden is the president-elect. "I served my country in the military. And I think any former soldier would tell you this: whoever your commander-in-chief is, you want them to do well."
Major media outlets and some prominent Republicans have recognized Biden as president-elect. Area federal legislators have not. Biden released a statement about Veterans Day on his official transition website.
"Fulfilling our promises to our veterans and military families, caregivers, and survivors is critical to our national security, because it is how we will ensure that future generations continue to volunteer to serve," he said in the statement.
Parson also reflected on his six years in the U.S. Army during Wednesday's event.
"There's no doubt in my mind, I wouldn't be here if I hadn't served my country," he said. "What I said I really meant, anytime you're celebrating Veterans Day, it's the day at hand that we'll be talking about. But it's really about what happened prior to this day."
The Center for Military and Veterans Services is billed as a one-stop shop for academic support for veterans on campus.
"It offers study and relaxation where military-connected students can find assistance along with the camaraderie they experienced when in uniform," according to information provided at the unveiling. "In addition to the dedicated professional staff, the center can employ up to four GI Bill students for up to 25 hours per week."
On his trip west, Parson also stopped off at Northwest Missouri State University to attend a dedication for the recently remodeled Valk Veterans Commons.
According to his official schedule, Parson will participate in a Jefferson City based event, "get the construction industry involved with the Missouri National Veterans Memorial in Perryville and help connect veterans with employment opportunities in construction."