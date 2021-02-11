If you buy an item online from a retailer that has a physical location in Missouri, you'll see the state's online sales tax added. But if the seller doesn't have a physical location in Missouri, no sales tax is collected, putting local brick and mortar stores at a disadvantage.
Only two states, Missouri and Florida, don't require online retailers to collect their sales tax if the seller is outside the state. Go to a Downtown St. Joseph business though? You'll find the tax on your receipt.
"Since 2018, every other state has adopted a law like South Dakota's that says 'I don't care where you store is, if you make more than X number of sales, you have to collect our sales tax,'" Scott Peterson, vice president of U.S. tax policy and government relations at Avalara, a tax compliance company, said.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson is pushing a plan that would see the state join the others in collecting online sales tax, regardless of where the store is located.
Parson's legislation doesn't have a clear path through the legislature. Both State Reps. Bill Falkner, R-St. Joseph, and J. Eggleston, R-Maysville, have proposed their own ideas.
Falkner's would allow municipalities to collect online sales tax revenue, and Eggleston's would require the online sales tax be sent to the state, while adjusting income tax rates yearly with the goal of making the online sales tax revenue neutral.
Parson's plan calls for the state to create an emergency fund with the online sales tax dollars.
"I know the argument up here is going to be who gets the money? How you going to spend the money? And all of that stuff," Parson said. "All I'm telling them is 'Pass the dang bill' and at least ... start collecting the money. We'll fight over where that money goes some other day, but even the playing field for business people."
Peterson said that if all things are equal between a business with a location in Missouri and an online retailer without one, consumers pay more under current law when shopping at the store in Missouri.
"The folks who run stores think this is unfair," Peterson said. "They're competing with somebody outside the state, frankly, even outside the country. (They're) selling the exact same thing for the exact same price for less money because they're not charging the Missouri sales tax."
Falkner previously told News-Press NOW that if local governments received online sales tax, they could drop other speciality taxes like the motel tax. Buchanan County and St. Joseph already have passed ordinances that would allow them to begin collecting online sales tax if legislation passes at the state level.
“My thought on this is if municipalities and counties are able to collect the sales tax that’s due to them, we may not need the extra specialty taxes because you’ll have the funding that you need,” he said.
Falkner said that his bill recently received a hearing Wednesday and had positive support. Eggleston's bill advanced through the Ways and Means Committee at the statehouse Wednesday.
According to a Missouri Senate estimate, if the state collected its four percent online sales tax throughout the country, it could generate up to $142.5 million.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.