U.S. Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt said he's against a mandated "no-disconnect" policy from utility providers during the COVID-19 pandemic while Missouri Governor Mike Parson said he's evaluating what can be done for St. Joseph residents impacted by flooding in a visit to Northwest Missouri on Wednesday.
Blunt said a legislative "no-disconnect" policy could be used for customers to abuse the system while Parson said any relief efforts are likely to fall on local leaders.
"Unfortunately, it's kind of a caught in between where there's not a lot of resources we can (give)," Parson said. "And you know, it's going to come back down to those local authorities, it appears to be."
Dr. Gena Ross, a Democratic challenger for a congressional seat in Northwest Missouri, has called for both federal and state agencies to provide aid to residents recovering from flooding earlier this year.
The St. Joseph City Council has passed several rounds of relief funding after flooding at Contrary Creek, but the relief has been focused on providing dumpsters and portable restrooms. The council also rezoned portions of the area to allow for faster reconstruction.
Blunt and Parson appeared together at United Fiber in Savannah as part of several stops across the state. Both Parson and Blunt have spent their political careers campaigning for broader access to broadband internet.
During a presentation, a United Fiber official told the pair that areas around the Kansas City International Airport in Platte County are "dead zones," something that surprised Parson.
Blunt told News-Press NOW he would like to extend a new Medicare provision that allows for tele-health visits to be covered under the program.
"I would (like to expand the rule), but I think we ought to be looking at which things really do work in this environment," Blunt said. "Is the only reason not to do them because we don't want to pay for people seeing their doctor more often?"