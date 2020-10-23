Missouri Governor Mike Parson Friday said his administration would make an announcement sometime before the end of the year about funds it saved to combat the coronavirus pandemic, potentially including over a billion in CARES Act dollars, but offered few specifics.

Parson spoke to reporters after touring the Kawasaki plant in Maryville.

"We were able to release, actually, more money than I thought we would. We'll evaluate that again before the first of the year and see if we can release some more funding," Parson said.

It wasn't clear if the governor was referring solely to CARES Act dollars, which must be spent by Dec. 30.

A spokeswoman for Parson referred News-Press NOW to a previous release about the administration's efforts to dole out general fund dollars it had restricted alongside CARES Act dollars.

"I do believe if things keep going the way they're going, the economy keeps picking up, there's a good chance we'll be able to produce more funding through the CARES Act," Parson went on to say.

According to the State Auditor's website, Missouri has received nearly $3 billion in CARES Act funding, and has spent about $1.7 billion. The funds can only be used on expenses incurred between March and Dec. 30, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.

Kevin Donohoe, a spokesperson for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nicole Galloway, called the administration's distribution plan a failure.

"The Governor should have taken action on day one to get CARES Act funds to the Missourians who need them most. But he didn’t — and instead too many lost their lives, businesses closed, jobs were lost, and the virus went unchecked," Donohoe said in a statement. "His CARES Act advisory group hasn’t even met since July. Governor Parson’s inability to distribute a billion dollars in CARES Act funding is one of the greatest failures of his two years in office."

Publicly available meeting minutes do indicate Parson's "informal working group" last met on July 1, according to the Missouri Treasurer's website.

Parson said Friday that he's been waiting to see how the economy recovers before making decisions on releasing the money.

"But we said all along, we want to see what that third quarter looked like (and) we were able to release actually more money than I thought we would," Parson said.

On Wednesday, Parson announced that he was calling the Missouri Legislature into a special session to address "additional federal funding" to include CARES Act money.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Parson already had the authority to distribute the "supplemental" funds he referenced on Wednesday without a special session.

“When the Legislature passed the current state budget in May, it granted the governor broad authority to spend federal coronavirus relief funds precisely so he would have the flexibility to act without calling lawmakers back to Jefferson City. As a result, it is highly questionable whether this special session is even necessary,” Quade told the newspaper.