ATCHISON, Kan. -- Constituents came from all over Northeast Kansas Friday to visit with U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, who stopped in Atchison for a lunch-hour Town Hall.
Marshall, a Republican who began his first term in the Senate in January, told the crowd he is striving to be a good listener. Before he took questions from the floor, he asked his audience if they thought it was time to tear down the razor fence around the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. It sounded as though most agreed.
Marshall also asked how many miles audience members had traveled to Friday's event. Some said they were from parts of Leavenworth County, others said they came from Wyandotte County. One man spoke up and said he traveled 60 miles. Marshall told the man he would be the first to ask a question.
The man said he came to express his concern because his written letters have been unanswered. He spoke of his disappointment about the Kansas Department of Labor, as he has been unemployed without a paycheck since Dec. 26 and unable to reach the agency for assistance. He said he’s been juggling his finances and is very close to bankruptcy.
Marshall apologized and indicated he had not received any communication, instructing one of his aides to get the constituent’s contact information in effort to correct the problem. Marshal said that issue with the Kansas Department of Labor is the number one complaint his office receives, but added it is a management problem at the state level on the back of the governor. The federal government fully funded the effort to address the COVID-19 unemployment related matters, he said.
A truck driver in the audience asked about the probability of a cap on fuel prices. Marshall replied that he does not think that will happen and said he would not be surprised if fuel costs reach about $4 per gallon around Christmas.
Some of the other subjects centered on social media and the news. Marshall said seemingly the local news accounts are more accurate than the national media outlets.
There also was a question about how concerned Marshall is about the current dilemmas along the American-Mexican border that includes unaccompanied minors. Marshall replied that is the top national security problem and he is planning to visit the border soon. He has visited there before in the interest of health care and said he knows officials are overwhelmed by the situation. Marshall said the issue is more than just people coming across the border lines and also involves human trafficking, illegal drug trafficking and compassionate reasons for immigration.
