The longtime debate of daylight saving time is being looked at again with the ongoing pandemic as a new reason not to change the clocks this Nov. 1.
U.S. Senators Marco Rubio, R-FL, and Rick Scott, R-FL, introduced legislation that would temporarily extend daylight saving time through Nov. 7, 2021.
This is not a new idea. There has been push under the Sunshine Protection Act of 2019, which would make it permanent across the country. It is co-sponsored by U.S. Senators Roy Blunt, R-MO, and Josh Hawley, R-MO.
The previous arguments made in not observing standard time include reduction in traffic accidents and robberies as well as energy usage and benefits to the agricultural economy.
“This is legislation that benefits Missourians, especially farmers, by eliminating the cumbersome time adjustment that takes place twice year. I support the United States recognizing daylight saving time as the standard throughout the entire calendar year,” Hawley said.
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, R-Kan, said many in Kansas would prefer not having to change time throughout the year, “I know a lot of Kansans who complained when the change occurs either in the fall or the spring and the comments are often, ‘could we just leave it the same throughout the year?’ So, I wouldn’t be surprised that there’d be some real support by everyday folks about the desire just to have things that don’t change.”
The new argument presented by this new legislation is the impact a time change would have during a pandemic, “Our government has asked a lot of American people over the past seven months, and keeping the nation on daylight saving time is just one small step we can take to help ease the burden,” Rubio said in a news release.
Moran said that even though the legislation has been presented there have not been any meetings or conversations on it at this time.