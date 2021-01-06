On a violent day on Capitol Hill Wednesday during which a pro-Trump mob stormed past police officers into the legislative chambers of the nation’s capital, Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt placed at least some of the blame on the president.
“I think it was a tragic day and he (President Trump) was part of it,” Blunt told FOX News.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were certified by Congress to be president-elect and vice president-elect early Thursday morning.
A measure to throw out Arizona’s Electoral College votes, certified for Biden, failed overwhelming in the Senate 93-6. Blunt and Jerry Moran (R-Kan) voted to certify the results.
Some in Washington, D.C. also blamed Blunt’s fellow Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley for the violence. Hawley was the first in that chamber to announce he’d object to Electoral College votes in Pennsylvania. During a late night floor speech, Hawley indicated he would still object to Pennsylvania’s votes even as fellow Republican Senators backed off their intention to object because of the violence.
Hawley voted to sustain the objection to Arizona’s Electoral College votes, as did Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan).
Shortly after the Senate and House began debating an objection to Arizona’s Electoral College votes, members of the mob entered the Capitol complex, leading to a lockdown. A congressional staffer told News-Press NOW the incident was “very tense.”
One woman shot during the violence at the capitol complex later died. House and Senate members were whisked from their respective legislative floors, and those who were in their offices had to shelter in place before being evacuated. No members of Congress were apparently harmed.
“The violence and lawlessness happening at the United States Capitol right now is completely unacceptable and un-American,” Missouri Republican Rep. Sam Graves said in a statement. “This is not what democracy looks like.”
Graves was one member of Congress who agreed to object to Electoral College votes, alongside Hawley. Democrats blamed those congress members for provoking violence by their stance alongside the president.
Other area legislators, including Marshall (R-Kan) and Rep. Jake LaTurner (R-Kan) also indicated they would object to at least some Electoral College votes prior to Wednesday’s security breach.
Hawley released a statement after the mob entered the Capitol building, but he did not address his proposed objection or the criticism from fellow legislators.
“Thank you to the brave law enforcement officials who have put their lives on the line,” Hawley said in the statement. “The violence must end, those who attacked police and broke the law must be prosecuted and Congress must get back to work and finish its job.”
The leader of Missouri’s Democratic party leveled harsh criticism at Hawley.
“(Hawley) has aided and abetted an attack on our democracy,” Michael Butler, the chairman of the Missouri Democratic party, said in a statement. “Josh Hawley does not deserve to be called a U.S. senator.”
Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo), said she would introduce a resolution to expel Republican members who objected to certifying the election results from the House.
Tim Garrison, the United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, said on Twitter that “domestic enemies” were responsible for the riot. Garrison was appointed during the Trump administration.
“If you ever wanted to know what domestic enemies of the Constitution look like, today you have several thousand examples,” Garrison said.
Moran (R-Kan) also released a statement condemning the violence.
“It is completely unacceptable and unpatriotic,” Moran said in a statement. “This is a sad day for our nation and it is an unwelcome reminder that our democracy is fragile.”
Marshall didn’t address his proposed objection in a statement, but also condemned the mob.
“America needs to know we won’t be deterred by violence,” he said.
Both chambers of Congress reconvened just after 7 p.m. Wednesday. Both Democratic and Republican leaders vowed to finish the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory that night.
In a statement after returning to the chamber Wednesday night, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky,) called those who broke into the Capitol building “thugs.”
“Criminal behavior will never dominate the United States Congress,” McConnell said from the Senate floor.